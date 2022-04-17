Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $18.39 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,726 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $18,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $132.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.87. The company has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.43 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.94%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.88.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

