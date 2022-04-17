Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $23.08 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,014 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $23,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swarthmore Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in General Motors by 8.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in General Motors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in General Motors by 168.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 49,112 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in General Motors by 6.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 335,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,683,000 after acquiring an additional 20,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $40.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average is $53.19. General Motors has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.90.

In other news, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

