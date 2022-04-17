Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $23.72 Million Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 251,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,477 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $23,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDP opened at $80.03 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $73.30 and a 1-year high of $101.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.27.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

