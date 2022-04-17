Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $37.01 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $37,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,171,000 after purchasing an additional 511,802 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,179,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $120,932,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,431,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $919,277,000 after purchasing an additional 302,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.3% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,046,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $395,701,000 after purchasing an additional 278,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.84.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $321.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.70. The company has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $308.20 and a 1 year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $18.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

