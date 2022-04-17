Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $41.22 Million Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,238 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $41,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000.

BOND opened at $99.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.00. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $99.01 and a twelve month high of $112.27.

