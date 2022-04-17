Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,686,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,104 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $40,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,653,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,374,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,893,000 after acquiring an additional 124,004 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,835 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 384,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 77,117 shares during the period.

PGX opened at $12.94 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

