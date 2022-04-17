Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 210,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,671 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $19,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 75.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SLYG stock opened at $80.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.95 and its 200 day moving average is $87.29. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $77.45 and a 1-year high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.