Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 19,327 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,327 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of General Mills worth $22,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in General Mills by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $70.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $71.24. The stock has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.