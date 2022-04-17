Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,583 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $46,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after buying an additional 13,926 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,373 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 53,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 97,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $702,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $109.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $146.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.