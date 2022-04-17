Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Discover Financial Services worth $18,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,266,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

NYSE DFS opened at $112.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.51. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $94.91 and a one year high of $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 11.25%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 in the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.05.

Discover Financial Services Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.