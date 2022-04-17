Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,324 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $50,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in International Business Machines by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $126.56 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.27.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

