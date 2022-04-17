Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 26,484 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,484 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $60,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of VFH stock opened at $89.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.93. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.