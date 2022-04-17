Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 533 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,455 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,968 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,911 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,859,000 after buying an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $1,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $205.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.17. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $199.03 and a twelve month high of $319.90.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stephens dropped their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

