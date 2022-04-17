Advisor Partners LLC Buys 1,043 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Ball by 546.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ball by 129.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on BLL. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Betty J. Sapp purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.00 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL opened at $87.15 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

