Advisor Partners LLC Buys 1,278 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KIM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314,407 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765,132 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,371,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,329,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average is $23.70. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $25.62.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 47.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Argus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

