Advisor Partners LLC Buys 304 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $102.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.93 and a 200 day moving average of $89.15. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $104.81.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

Several research firms recently commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.48.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $272,194.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,056.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $497,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,562 shares of company stock worth $3,040,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

