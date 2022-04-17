Advisor Partners LLC Buys 6,061 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 262,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 97,773 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 119,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 32,432 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.0696 dividend. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

