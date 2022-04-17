Advisor Partners LLC Buys 8,420 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in News were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of News by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in News by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in News during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in News by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in News during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. 23.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWS opened at $21.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average of $22.57. News Co. has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.39.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. News’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

About News (Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

