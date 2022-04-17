Advisor Partners LLC Buys New Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,234,997,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $75,035,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,913,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $23,365,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $17,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $132.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.81. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.03.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

TTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.13) to €56.00 ($60.87) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.04) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.86.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

