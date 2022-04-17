Advisor Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,293 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,316,000 after acquiring an additional 552,812 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,260 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $81.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.09. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $95.97.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $4.785 per share. This represents a yield of 10.2%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RIO. Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($67.76) to GBX 5,100 ($66.46) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,348.63.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

