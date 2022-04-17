Advisor Partners LLC Grows Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 611,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $362,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on DD shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $68.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.37 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.31. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

