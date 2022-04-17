Advisor Partners LLC Grows Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 78,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 11.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,481,000 after acquiring an additional 246,294 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,058,000 after acquiring an additional 197,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,198,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,751,000 after acquiring an additional 34,803 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.80.

NDAQ stock opened at $178.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.38. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

Nasdaq Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.