Advisor Partners LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,511 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HP by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $620,505,000 after purchasing an additional 476,260 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in HP by 6.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $511,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,822 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in HP by 6.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,935,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $436,002,000 after purchasing an additional 960,865 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 12.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,174,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $223,662,000 after buying an additional 883,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of HP by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,429,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $203,268,000 after buying an additional 71,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $37.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.00. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,451 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

