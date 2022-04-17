Advisor Partners LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Progressive by 14.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,197,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,842,000 after buying an additional 275,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Progressive by 32.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,980,000 after buying an additional 1,743,191 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC increased its position in Progressive by 20.4% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 42.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in Progressive by 6.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR opened at $112.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $120.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 10.87%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $113,902.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,630 shares of company stock worth $8,916,018 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Barclays raised their price target on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.85.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

