Advisor Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNMA. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 23,841 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

GNMA opened at $46.50 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.29 and a twelve month high of $50.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

