Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 117 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $170.55 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $164.52 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.82 and a 200-day moving average of $208.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

WHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cfra downgraded Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.86.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Profile (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.