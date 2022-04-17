Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 8,277 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 102.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,855 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 72,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 16,978 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 39,814 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.31.

Shares of MCHP opened at $65.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.41%.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

