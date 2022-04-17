Advisor Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,897 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PXD. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,151,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,643 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $416,236,000 after acquiring an additional 522,454 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,131.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 335,617 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $55,883,000 after acquiring an additional 325,231 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,188,418 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $197,883,000 after acquiring an additional 295,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,128,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $688,129,000 after acquiring an additional 215,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $254.75 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total value of $343,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total value of $1,739,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. Raymond James raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.83.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

