Advisor Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.40.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $496.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $523.11 and its 200 day moving average is $573.67. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $460.36 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.