Advisor Partners LLC Sells 240 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,913,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.33.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $213.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.54. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.37 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.39%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $103,787.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,622,489.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,950. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.