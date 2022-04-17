Advisor Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock opened at $141.16 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590 in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

