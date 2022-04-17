AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 128,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,862 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACM. Argus boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

NYSE ACM opened at $76.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.16. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48. AECOM has a 1 year low of $58.36 and a 1 year high of $79.97.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

