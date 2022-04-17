Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $525.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) to report $525.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $515.90 million and the highest is $535.70 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported sales of $496.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year sales of $2.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The firm had revenue of $589.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AJRD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,006. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.51. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

