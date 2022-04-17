Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AEVA. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aeva Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.
Shares of Aeva Technologies stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. Aeva Technologies has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $12.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $820.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.69.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Aeva Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aeva Technologies by 28.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Aeva Technologies by 84.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Aeva Technologies (Get Rating)
Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.
