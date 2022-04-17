Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AEVA. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aeva Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Shares of Aeva Technologies stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. Aeva Technologies has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $12.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $820.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.69.

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 1,099.60%. On average, analysts predict that Aeva Technologies will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Aeva Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aeva Technologies by 28.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Aeva Technologies by 84.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aeva Technologies (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.