Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Position Trimmed by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $85,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $65.33 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $51.28 and a 12 month high of $66.97. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.21 and a 200-day moving average of $59.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

