Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 300,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 45,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Aflac by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 20,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.33. 1,723,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,191. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $66.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.