Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $21,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Airbnb by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,385 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 27.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Airbnb by 96.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after acquiring an additional 37,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. 32.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.60.

ABNB stock opened at $170.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.61 and a beta of -0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.96.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($10.88) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.44, for a total transaction of $42,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,797,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,871,117.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 730,770 shares of company stock worth $119,099,387 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

