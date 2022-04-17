Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ALFVY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an outperform rating and a SEK 350 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 382 to SEK 350 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 390 to SEK 365 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $304.17.

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.39. Alfa Laval AB has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $44.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.62.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ALFVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 11.66%. Analysts predict that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.