Algorand (ALGO) Price Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $4.90 billion and approximately $112.66 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,140,668,932 coins and its circulating supply is 6,709,817,426 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

