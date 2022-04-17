Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,443 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Select Asset Management & Trust grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 1,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $4.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.49. 20,931,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,843,364. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $241.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.75.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

