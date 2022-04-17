Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Alkermes by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,396,000 after purchasing an additional 16,283 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Alkermes by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 881,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,179,000 after purchasing an additional 317,300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,030,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

ALKS opened at $29.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average of $25.81. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -97.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.25. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $58,042.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $296,699.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,289 shares of company stock worth $929,141 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

