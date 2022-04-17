Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($1.90) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.53) and the lowest is ($2.14). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($5.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.73) to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.09) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.59.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $2,560,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 474.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $167.34. The stock had a trading volume of 458,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,910. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.07.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

