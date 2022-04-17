Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $244.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) to post $244.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $257.52 million and the lowest is $233.30 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $177.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.69). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALNY. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.59.

ALNY traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.34. 458,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,910. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.07.

In related news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $2,560,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

