Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.94 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) will report $55.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.78 billion to $57.63 billion. Alphabet posted sales of $45.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year sales of $248.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $243.25 billion to $252.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $289.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $281.21 billion to $298.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The company had revenue of $61.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.32 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $22.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,382.18.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $63.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,534.60. 1,576,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,143. Alphabet has a one year low of $2,193.62 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,690.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2,788.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total transaction of $7,046,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,571,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,290,649,333.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,598 shares of company stock worth $20,067,273 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 740,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,980,985,000 after buying an additional 47,893 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,295,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,883,223,000 after acquiring an additional 147,755 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $992,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

