Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 485.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Altria Group by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.98. The company had a trading volume of 12,214,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,026,943. The company has a market cap of $99.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $55.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.11 and its 200 day moving average is $48.78.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen raised their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

