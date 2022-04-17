ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.77) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.64). ALX Oncology posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 148.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($2.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.64) to ($2.94). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ALX Oncology.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.07.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ALX Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALXO stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.01. The stock had a trading volume of 180,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,866. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.90.

About ALX Oncology (Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ALX Oncology (ALXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.