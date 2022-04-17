Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Short Interest Up 83.2% in March

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 827,900 shares, an increase of 83.2% from the March 15th total of 452,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In related news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 187,000 shares of company stock valued at $213,945.

Get Alzamend Neuro alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Alzamend Neuro by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 22,997 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALZN opened at $1.04 on Friday. Alzamend Neuro has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $33.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Analysts expect that Alzamend Neuro will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. Its pipeline includes AL001, an ionic cocrystal technology delivering a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002, a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.