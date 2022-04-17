AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.83.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average of $40.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.88. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $803.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.29 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 50.80%. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in AMC Networks by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in AMC Networks by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 33,593 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in AMC Networks by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Networks (Get Rating)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.