American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in American National Group were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANAT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American National Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American National Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 618,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,675 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of American National Group during the third quarter worth about $54,822,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American National Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,854,000 after purchasing an additional 25,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Group during the third quarter worth about $28,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.02, for a total value of $73,528.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,127 shares of company stock valued at $12,129,499 over the last quarter. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANAT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.17. The stock had a trading volume of 58,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,469. American National Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $195.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.16.

American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American National Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

American National Group Profile

American National Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through five segments: Life, Annuity, Health, Property and Casualty, and Corporate and Other.

