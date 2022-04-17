AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 120 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,207 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 530 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 242.3% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $1,297,673.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,121 shares of company stock valued at $62,619,390. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 target price (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $942.74.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $37.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $985.00. 19,444,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,067,900. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $926.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $975.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $989.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.02, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

